April Fool's Day: History and origin theories around the annual pranks day

April Fool's Day is celebrated annually on April 1. (Image: News18 Creative)

April Fool’s Day is here and the preparations for jokes and pranks are on in full swing. For decades, April 1 has been dedicated for pranks. People plan jokes and pranks on their friends and family and the result is a good laugh at the end of the day. But how did April 1 become April Fool’s Day? Let’s discuss.

The exact origin of April Fools' Day is lost in history. There has been no evidence to point how the day came to be celebrated. But theories are plenty. Many historians speculate that it dates back to 1582 when several European countries switched to the Gregorian calendar from the Julian calendar.

The day started being celebrated after Pope Gregory XIII introduced the Gregorian calendar – the new calendar to start on January 1. The Julian calendar began from April 1.

Hundreds of people who didn’t get the news continued to celebrate the new year on April 1 and were ridiculed by the ones following the new calendar. They were called ‘April Fools’. The countries who didn’t adopt the Gregorian calendar also had the same confusion especially when travelling to countries that did.

Many believe that April Fool’s Day is linked to the vernal equinox i.e. the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere but the everchanging weather apparently staged a prank by playing spoilsport.

Historians have also linked April Fool’s Day to the Roman festival of Hilaria (Latin for joyful) where people dressed up in elaborate costumes and disguises. This was also celebrated in the end of March.

Whatever may be the history and origin, happy pranking people on April Fool’s Day tomorrow.