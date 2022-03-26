April 2022: What to watch on Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Netflix, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Shreyas Talpade and Ashish Vidyarthi in 'Kaun Pravin Tambe'. (Screen grab)

Get-set to get hooked to your small screens, as April 2022 brings a host of new shows, docuseries and films on Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, AppleTV and other OTT platforms. Mark your calendars:

Kaun Pravin Tambe (April 1, 2022)

Genre: Biopic, Sports

Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Jayprasad Desai, Shreyas Talpade’s comeback film Kaun Pravin Tambe is the story of an underdog cricketer who fought against critics and destiny to prove that age is just a number.

Shreyas will be seen playing the role of the right-handed leg-spinner and showcase the emotional journey of aspiring cricketers for whom the game is more important than a job and marriage.

Ashish Vidyarthi, Parambrata Chatterjee and Anjali Patil will be seen in pivotal roles.

Better Nate Than Ever (April 1, 2022)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family, Musical

Disney+Hotstar

Directed and written by Tim Federle, Better Nate Than Ever is based on his 2013 book by the same name.

Starring Rueby Wood in the titular role, along with a supporting cast of Joshua Bassett, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz, the story is about the 13-year-old Nate from Pittsburgh who has big dreams of being a Broadway musical star. He runs away to New York City with his friend and meets his estranged aunt Heidi (played by Lisa Kudrow), who turns the kids' lives upside-down.

The Last Bus (April 1, 2022)

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Netflix

In this robot apocalypse story, small robots make people vanish with just a laser beam. A small group of mismatched students who are out on a school trip end up becoming unlikely heroes when the tiny, hovering, homicidal robots zap away humanity. This handful of high school survivors take shelter in a double-decker bus and then plan to look for the inventor to solve the apocalypse problem.

The Bubble (April 1, 2022)

Genre: Comedy

Netflix

So what do you do when you are stuck in a pandemic bubble, quarantined at a posh hotel? You try to sneak out, have meltdowns and hook up… Directed by Judd Apatow, this comedy film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow is about a group of actors who are stuck in a hotel and attempt to complete the sequel to an action film about flying dinosaurs.

Dasvi (April 7, 2022)

Genre: Social Comedy

Netflix

Debutant director Tushar Jalota's Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The story is said to be inspired by the real life of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. At 82, he cleared his Class XII exam while he was in prison, having been convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

The reticent Abhishek, who is "border-line apologetic" about his works, wrote a heartfelt note on his Instagram saying, "I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."

Gullak Season 3 (April 7, 2022)

Genre: Drama

SonyLiv

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, Gullak is a feel-good series with stories and anecdotes of a small North Indian town, middle-class desi household. Directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh, Gullak stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar. This third season of this popular drama will explore and delve into the not-so-perfect lives and relationship dynamics of Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their boys Annu and Aman.

Metal Lords (April 8, 2022)

Genre: Teen, Music-drama, Comedy

Netflix

The first film to come out of Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss' partnership with Netflix, Metal Lords is written and produced by D.B. Weiss and directed by Peter Sollett.

Two high school students and friends Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell) live on the fringe of social norms, and are metalhead misfits who try to form a heavy metal band with a cellist for the Battle of the Bands.

The cast includes Isis Hainsworth, Sufe Bradshaw, Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, and Joe Manganiello.

Abhay Season 3 (April 8, 2022)

Genre: Crime Thriller

Zee 5

Directed by Ken Ghosh, this series marked the debut of Kunal Kemmu on the OTT platform and he will be seen again in the third season as Abhay. Post two successful seasons, this franchise’s latest season will see the protagonist geared up for a mission hunting for evil, who is on a killing spree. The cast also includes Vijay Raaz, Asha Negi, Rahul Dev, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal, Vidya Malvade and others.

Ice Age: Scrat Tales (April 13, 2022)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Amazon Prime Video

This series of six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless saber-toothed squirrel of the ‘Ice Age' adventures franchise, is about his experiences as a father. It is about him bonding with the mischievous Baby Scrat and dealing with the ups and downs of parenting as they battle for the highly treasured acorn.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (April 19, 2022)

Genre: Documentary

Netflix

This April, Netflix revisits the story of a once-dominant teen retailer that takes viewers back to the '90s. The documentary by filmmaker Alison Klayman, with its many narrative crosscurrents dives into consumerism, exclusion, discrimination, teen fads, using sex to sell a product, and the decline of the shopping mall.

Russian Doll (April 20, 2022)

Genre: Comedy Drama

Netflix

Created by Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler, the first season of this surreal, time-jumping, popular series released in February 2019, and now finally, it is back with the Season 2.

Starring Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee and Rebecca Henderson originally, this season will also see the addition with Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy.

Will Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) , both of whom are stuck in two different life-death time loops, have a future?

Shining Girls (April 29, 2022)

Genre: Metaphysical Thriller

Apple TV+

The eight-episode series is based on Lauren Beukes’ bestselling novel, Shining Girls. It will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. The story is about a Chicago newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss) whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. After coming to know that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she tries to uncover her attacker’s identity. The gripping drama has an ensemble cast, including Wagner Moura, Phillipa Soo, with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 (April 29, 2022)

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Netflix

Season 4 of the popular crime show was a supersized one, with 14 episodes instead of the usual 10. It was split into two parts of seven episodes each. Part 2 of Season 4 of the Byrde family story will stream towards the end of this month (April).

Ozark has come a long way since the first episode was aired in July 2017. Created by Bill Dubuque this crime drama series is about a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in Missouri Ozarks. After a money-laundering scheme goes awry, Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) is forced to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord to keep his family safe. Bateman won an Emmy for directing and Julia Garner (Ruth) won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Mission Cinderella (April 29, 2022)

Genre: Drama

Disney+Hotstar

Directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari, Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani’s Mission Cinderella is a direct-to-digital release film on Disney+Hotstar (said to have been sold for Rs 135 crore).

Starring Akshay Kumar, who has five theatrical releases this year, Mission Cinderella, shot mostly in the United Kingdom, is said to be the remake of the hit Tamil thriller Ratsasan.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead opposite Akshay, who plays a cop and is on a mission to track down a child abduction racket.