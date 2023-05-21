English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Anushka Sharma leaves for 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Watch

    This will be Anushka Sharma's first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 21, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by instagram.com/manav.manglani).

    Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this week, was seen leaving for France on Sunday morning.


    The 35-year-old was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday and will honour Hollywood actress Kate Winslet at the festival. There is no clarity yet over the outfit she will wear at the festival.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)


    Thus far, leading Bollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar walk the red carpet.

    Bachchan, who has made numerous appearances at the festival, walked the red carpet in 2023 wearing a Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing. Thakur, who also debuted at this year's festival, walked the red carpet at Cannes, wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock gown.

    Related stories

    Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta became the first entrepreneur from India to walk Cannes red carpet.

    Some of the Indian movies chosen for 2023 Cannes Film Festival included Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy", which will be part of the Midnight Screenings section. Rahul Roy-starrer "Agra" will have  its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight section.

    Aribam Syma Sharma's award-winning movie "Ishanou", that was released in 1990 will be screened at the festival in 2023

    Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life and times of former India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The movie will be exclusively streamed on Netflix.

    Also read: Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in oversized silver hood

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anushka Sharma #Cannes 2023 Film Festival
    first published: May 21, 2023 10:28 am