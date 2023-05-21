Anushka Sharma leaves for 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Watch

Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video posted by instagram.com/manav.manglani).

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this week, was seen leaving for France on Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday and will honour Hollywood actress Kate Winslet at the festival. There is no clarity yet over the outfit she will wear at the festival.



Thus far, leading Bollywood celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar walk the red carpet.

Bachchan, who has made numerous appearances at the festival, walked the red carpet in 2023 wearing a Sophie Couture gown with crystals and aluminium detailing. Thakur, who also debuted at this year's festival, walked the red carpet at Cannes, wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock gown.

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta became the first entrepreneur from India to walk Cannes red carpet.

Some of the Indian movies chosen for 2023 Cannes Film Festival included Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy", which will be part of the Midnight Screenings section. Rahul Roy-starrer "Agra" will have its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight section.

Aribam Syma Sharma's award-winning movie "Ishanou", that was released in 1990 will be screened at the festival in 2023

Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life and times of former India fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The movie will be exclusively streamed on Netflix.

