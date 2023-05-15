Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma and other Indians debuting this year

Sources stated that Anushka Sharma will present an award to honour women in cinema alongside Hollywood actress Kate Winslet.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will kick-off in France from May 16. The annual film festival attracts leading movie celebrities from across the world each year and this year is likely to be no different as the big names from the movie descend for the 11-day event.

Here's what to expect as far India's presence at the festival is concerned:

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma will walk the red carpet and will be one among many to represent India at the festival. Sources stated that the 35-year-old actor will present an award to honour women in cinema alongside Hollywood actress Kate Winslet. It will be Sharma's first appearance at the festival.

Alongwith Sharma, actress and 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also make her Cannes debut in 2023.

Shannon K, daughter of singer Kumar Sanu, will also debut at the 2023 edition of the festival. Additionally, content creator Dolly Singh will also be present at the festival.

Indian movies at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyap's "Kennedy" has been chosen as part of the Midnight Screenings section at Cannes 2023.

"Agra" starring Rahul Roy will have its world premiere at the Directors' Fortnight section.

Manipuri film-maker Aribam Syma Sharma's award-winning movie "Ishanou", that was released in 1990 will be screened at the festival in 2023. The movie has been officially selected for a red-carpet world premiere on May 19 at the prestigious Cannes Classic section of the festival.

It is the only Indian film to be considered under the Classic Section, which is a segment that celebrates restored versions of all-time classics.

Also read: 76th Cannes Film Festival: Actor Rahul Bhat on filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, and working with Sunny Leone