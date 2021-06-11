MARKET NEWS

Anupam Kher reveals he lost 80,000 Twitter followers in 36 hours, asks if 'there is a glitch in app'

The actor shared a post to ask Twitter why is this happening and whether it's a technical glitch.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
(Image: Anupam Kher/Twitter)

(Image: Anupam Kher/Twitter)


Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter on June 10 to share his concern over losing 80,000 followers on the platform in just 36 hours. He shared a post to ask Twitter why is this happening and whether it's a technical glitch.

“Dear @Twitter and @TwitterIndia! I have 80,000 less followers in the last 36 hours! Is there a glitch in your app or something else is happening!! It is an observation. Not a complaint….. yet.:),” tweeted Kher.

Kher who is an active Twitter user has 18.7 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

On the work front, Kher is all set to anchor and narrate upcoming documentary film “Bhuj: The Day India Shook", the trailer of which dropped on June 9.

The documentary is set to revolve around the devastating earthquake of 2001 and captures first-person accounts of survivors, rescuers, journalists, photographers, and earth scientists. The film is scheduled to premier on June 11 on Discovery+.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anupam Kher #Twitter
first published: Jun 11, 2021 07:22 pm

