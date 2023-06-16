Anti-tobacco rules can kill OTTs; consultation needed for viable norms, say experts

The OTT industry is seeking more time and consultation regarding anti-tobacco warnings issued.

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, mandating Online Curated Content Platforms (OCCP) to include anti-tobacco warnings, pose practical challenges when it comes to their implementation, said policy think-tank Empower India.

In the name of educating the viewers on the ill effects of tobacco consumption, what has been announced can kill the over-the-top (OTT) content, said K Giri, Secretary General, Empower India.

Experts said that the lack of industry awareness and consultation has made it even more challenging for OCCPs to comply with these regulations within 90 days.

Giri said that in the case of OCCPs, the Union Health Ministry has not done due diligence and created guidelines that are going to impact the entire sector and the viewers. These rules are expected to have a notable impact on the overall consumer viewing experience, and raise concerns about potential restrictions on creativity and artistic freedom.

"The amendments will have a significant impact on existing contractual arrangements of OTT platforms with title owners and producers, given that while obligation has been imposed on OTTs, the rights to editing and making changes to the content to the extent which appears to be mandated by these amendments would ordinarily remain only with producers," said Shreya Suri, Partner, IndusLaw.

She said what will also need to be evaluated is the capability of implementing these changes across all modes of access to these platforms, including via handheld devices, as well as how this will be perceived in the context of users having paid for premium or ad-free subscriptions. There is a definitive need for the ministry to relook at these guidelines in consultation with all industry participants.

The OTT content is predominantly consumed on small 5-6 inch mobile screens, which provides limited space for incorporating additional warnings without compromising the viewing experience, noted Tamanna Sharma, Economics Associate, Koan Advisory Group.

“The lack of meaningful consultation is evident in the formulation of these guidelines. They appear to be both impractical and redundant. Previous attempts at implementing statutory warnings have proven ineffective, as evidenced by the increasing number of individuals who smoke. It is crucial to acknowledge that people consuming content are consenting adults," said Prahlad Kakar, Ad Guru.

He said that implementing these compliance measures would impose a significant burden on the OTT industry and compromise the global reach and impact of Indian-originated content, thus undermining its soft power.

The experts also highlighted that meeting the requirements of the set mandates would entail a laborious and costly process of reviewing and editing existing content thereby diverting valuable resources from content creation and platform development. Additionally, the logistics of including multiple warnings in different languages across a vast library of content is burdensome, particularly for smaller OTT platforms. These stringent requirements may also deter international creators from including warnings in their content, resulting in popular international titles being unavailable in India, the experts added.

Constructive dialogue with OCCPs can help identify more feasible execution methods, they said.