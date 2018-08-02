Another Salman Khan film to hit Chinese theatres, award-winning Sultan to release on Aug 31

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, is all set to open in Chinese theatres on August 31. This will be the second Salman Khan-starring film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan to hit Chinese cinemas.

Earlier this year on March 2, the Kabir Khan-directed Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened in Chinese theatres to immense success and recorded collections to the tune of Rs 169.17 crore in 10 days of its release.

After Aamir, it looks like Salman is the next Khan who has found a permanent place in the hearts of the Chinese audience. According to trade pundits, the cross-border friendship story showcased in Bajrangi Bhaijaan gained a lot of popularity in China, which helped the film cross the Rs 100-crore mark in its first week. The film also retained its number 5 position on the Chinese box office despite new releases.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also said that the beginning of Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s journey in the neighbouring country was impressive considering there were five major releases that debuted on the top-10 chart. The film had screened in 8,000 theatres across China.

For Sultan, the chances of getting more traction seems possible as the venture became the first Indian film in China to win the Jackie Chan award at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2017.

Success of films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan signals at the success of movies with good content in China rather than star power. At FICCI-Frames, a panel of speakers talking about the Chinese market for Indian films unanimously said relatable content was the reason why Indian films have worked in China. With Dangal, it was the father-daughter relationship, with 3 Idiots it was the life of students and with Secret Superstar it was women power.

With China having a total of 50,776 screens, Indian films have a huge opportunity in the country as the audience is more receptive towards quality content and the industry back home is equipped to provide the same.