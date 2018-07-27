Another biopic in making, Aamir Khan to co-produce film on T-series founder Gulshan Kumar

It’s raining biopics in Bollywood! After the films released in the genre got a good response from the audience, many more film makers are getting interested in it.

There’s another biopic in the making and film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the news.

Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that Aamir Khan productions and T-series will release Gulshan Kumar biopic on Christmas in 2019. Filming will begin early next year and it will be written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Founder of the T-series music label, Gulshan Kumar was shot dead on August 12, 1997 in Mumbai. Three assailants had pumped in 16 bullets, killing him on the spot.

While Khan has showed interest in co-producing the film he wants the script to focus more on Gulshan Kumar’s rags to riches tale and less on the underworld details. According to a mid-day report, the screenplay was edited as Aamir Khan wanted some changes.

"The screenplay is currently being tweaked to make it more about Gulshan's rise, from being a fruit juice vendor to the owner of the biggest music label in the country. Aamir is a big believer in underdog stories," a source had earlier told mid-day.

The report also revealed that the alleged role of the underworld in Gulshan Kumar's death will be eliminated.

There were also speculations that Akshay Kumar was the first choice to play the role of Gulshan Kumar in the film. However, things didn’t work out and Kumar returned the signing amount due to some creative differences. The makers have not yet announced who will play the protagonist in the film.

Bollywood has churned out 40 biopics in the past decade alone.