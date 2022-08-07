Annu Kapoor: My journey is to the heights of a Dassault Falcon 2000

In his 40-year career in the spotlight, Annu Kapoor has travelled through characters, worlds, genres and mediums. Besides his movie and television work, he’s been the much-loved host of Antakshari, one of Indian television’s biggest musical shows and the presenter of a radio show called Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor. He directed and produced content, appeared on the stage and in acclaimed films including Utsav, 7 Khoon Maaf, Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2. With the streaming boom, he’s also been a part of OTT shows like Home and Paurashpur.

In this latest web series Crash Course (Amazon Prime Video), which explores the conflict between the dreams of students and a businessman’s ambition, the 67-year-old plays Ratanraj Jindal, the ruthless owner of a coaching institute.

The veteran actor and presenter shared thoughts on his latest work in a long and rich career:

What appealed to you about playing Jindal, the coaching institute head?

Not only is the character interesting, well-written and powerful, the whole premise of the show is also very interesting. Whenever a creator or writer tries to justify the whole premise, that creation becomes good.

When you are playing a seemingly black character, as an artist do you try to find something likeable about him?

Bertolt Brecht’s theory of alienation comes to mind in such a case. When I am doing the scene, can I do it with sincerity, with justification and succeed in communicating what needs to be said. Acting is about making people believe what you are doing, and my job as an actor is to make you feel what the director is trying to project. I don’t need to identify with the character. It’s a make-believe world. An actor is a person and when a real person becomes an actor, there is a demand on him to become unreal and deliver a realistic performance.

What was it like working with this team of young actors and being directed by debut director Vijay Maurya, who we know as an actor and writer?

I only have one or two scenes with the youngsters. But working with this team of Vijay and creative head Manish Harisprasad was one of the best experiences of my 40-year career. Accha gel ho gaya (we got along well). I am a person who tries to give some different dimensions and find different ways of doing things while playing characters, including using dialects. In this I have used Rajasthani.

You have often said that you don’t watch films. Then how do you keep in touch with new talents and developments?

I don’t watch films, TV, read newspapers or follow the news. I don’t have to follow new directors. My job is to deliver the goods. I am an original artist. I am leaving a tremendous legacy for others to follow. My intellect is not a bullock cart travelling on the dusty roads of India. My journey didn’t start in a convent school and end in Bollywood. My journey is to the heights of a Dassault Falcon 2000. And it’s a long journey.

You have also spoken about how creative satisfaction is very important to you. Have you ever felt that satisfaction?

Yes, once in a blue moon I have. There were a couple of scenes in Crash Course – playing a Rajasthani man speaking impeccable English, but with a Rajasthani accent, that reached that. I liked that I had created something new.

In the television show Kabir (Doordarshan), directed by Anil Chaudry, I used to feel elevated. I felt that way in a couple of scenes in Vicky Donor. It is a dicey subject (about a sperm donor), but we made a conscious effort not to make it vulgar. There have been a few others also where I felt good and had a good experience. Hum tan man dhan lagate hain role main and then we forget it (We put our body, heart and soul into a role). Live that moment with passion and sincerity and then purge it.

After all these years and this rich legacy, is there any kind of role that you are still seeking?

Not really though it’s ironic, or maybe a misfortune, that no one has offered me a musical. A long time ago someone offered me the part of a poet, but since then not even that. The ones who are cast do not have any connection with music. But anyway… I guess this is a bit of a sore point.

Which of your parts/ films are you most proud of?

I really felt elevated while doing Kabir on TV in the 1980s. There were moments during the 12 years of presenting Antakshari when I could bring tears to the eyes of millions of viewers. My radio show is a very well-researched, well-conceived and well-presented show, which I do with complete commitment.