Annie Wersching, ‘24’ actor, dies at 45 after two-year long cancer battle

In addition to 24, Wersching also appeared in shows like Bosch, Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways, The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for her role as FBI agent Renee Walker in the TV series 24, passed away on January 29 after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 45.

According to various reports, Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 – though the type of cancer she was battling has not been revealed.

In addition to 24, Wersching also appeared in shows like Bosch, Timeless, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways, The Rookie and Star Trek: Picard.

The film industry took to social media to pay tribute to the actress. “Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones,” tweeted Neil Druckmann, creator of The Last of Us, a video game inspired series that featured Wersching’s voice as the role of Tess.

Julie Plec tweeted, “I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town… RIP Annie, you wonderful soul.”

Read More