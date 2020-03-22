Angrezi Medium: The stunted box office journey of a film in COVID-19 times

To have released the film as scheduled on March 13 was a brave decision on part of the makers of Angrezi Medium.

This was the time when fears over the spread of the novel coronavirus had started escalating due to the rise in the number of cases both in India, as well as across the globe.

In addition, as a precautionary measure, several state governments banned public gatherings, and as a result, shut down malls and cinema halls.

Kerala was the first state to do so asking theatres to shut shop temporarily. Soon, many other states followed suit including Delhi, a market that contributes 15 - 18 percent to the overall Hindi box office business.

This was a big blow to Angrezi Medium, which was expected to do well in major Hindi markets. But, the film's overall collection halted at Rs 10 crore and it could not earn beyond day-four of its release.

Angrezi Medium has been with struggling since its opening day, with occupancy levels dropping every day since its release. At present, occupancy levels have dropped to around 50 percent.

Angrezi Medium, the spin off to the successful Hindi Medium could not replicate the box office journey of its predecessor.

Hindi Medium, which was made at a budget of Rs 23 crore, in total had collected Rs 63 crore in India, while its worldwide revenue stood at Rs 91 crore.

But, Angrezi Medium had little chance to perform due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has brought the world, India and also the film industry to a standstill.

Along with releases getting postponed, production is also on halt.

Yet, the makers of Angrezi Medium haven't lost hope. They will be re-releasing the film again, hoping that it delivers to its full potential.

However, re-releasing a film does not necessarily translate into a strong box office revenue, as there remains no exclusivity in content.

A lot was riding on Angrezi Medium as not many films in the first three months of 2020 performed well, except Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The unsung warrior.

Bollywood, this year between January to March, is expected to lose around Rs 400 crore. However, the losses for the overall film industry will be a lot higher.