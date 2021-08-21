Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut; shares a letter from young Afghan girl

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. (File image)

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, made her debut on Instagram and said she will use the platform to share voices fighting for their basic human rights. Her first post is a letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.

Jolie shared a letter in which a young girl details her difficulties of going to school after the Taliban’s takeover.

The caption of her first post read, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.

She continued, "--I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand."

"Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me. #Afghanistan #AfghanWomen #AfghanGirls #HumanRights Photo of Afghan women by @lynzybilling," the Oscar winning actress concluded.

On August 15, Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul, the Afghan capital and said they were awaiting a peaceful transfer of the city after promising not to take it by force.

Soon Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

Known for humanitarian work, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees special envoy Jolie has made over 40 field missions, including the one to help refugees fleeing the war in Syria.

In 2013, the Hollywood film industry recognized her with a humanitarian award for her work with refugees and advocating for human rights through her film career.