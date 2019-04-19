Andhadhun becomes 4th highest grossing Bollywood film in China with Rs 246 crore

Indian films are getting greater recognition in the overseas market and the proof of this is the success of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun in China.

The dark comedy has raked in Rs 246.43 crore in two weeks of its release, making it the fourth highest grossing Indian film in China toppling Hindi Medium, which minted Rs 226 crore.

According to film trade experts, Andhadhun could cross the total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan that scored $45.5 million (approximately Rs 315 crore) looking at its strong pace in the neighbouring nation. The film is expected to do a business of $50 million i.e., Rs 350 crore during its run in China.

The Sriram Raghavan-directed film has surpassed the revenue of films like PK, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Baahubali: The Conclusion among others.

Released on April 3 as Piano Player in China, the film grossed $10.70 million (Rs 74.22 crore) over the first weekend and $10.25 million (Rs 71.10 crore) in its second weekend.

Next in line are films like Mom and 2.0 that will release in China and there are huge expectations for the latter. If the Shankar-Rajinikanth duo is successful in the Chinese market, then the film has chances to enter Rs 1,000 crore club.

Success in overseas market is crucial for Indian films especially China which has become the second largest international market for Indian film content.

Last year, 10 films were screened in China while 2016 and 2017 saw only two and one release in the neighbouring nation.

India's theatrical market overseas grew to Rs 30 billion, up from Rs 25 billion in 2017, which signals at a strong trend of Indian films making a mark in international markets.