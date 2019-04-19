App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhadhun becomes 4th highest grossing Bollywood film in China with Rs 246 crore

According to film trade experts, Andhadhun could cross the total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan that scored $45.5 million (approximately Rs 315 crore) looking at its strong pace in the neighbouring nation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian films are getting greater recognition in the overseas market and the proof of this is the success of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun in China.

The dark comedy has raked in Rs 246.43 crore in two weeks of its release, making it the fourth highest grossing Indian film in China toppling Hindi Medium, which minted Rs 226 crore.

According to film trade experts, Andhadhun could cross the total of Bajrangi Bhaijaan that scored $45.5 million (approximately Rs 315 crore) looking at its strong pace in the neighbouring nation. The film is expected to do a business of $50 million i.e., Rs 350 crore during its run in China.

The Sriram Raghavan-directed film has surpassed the revenue of films like PK, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Baahubali: The Conclusion among others.

related news

Released on April 3 as Piano Player in China, the film grossed $10.70 million (Rs 74.22 crore) over the first weekend and $10.25 million (Rs 71.10 crore) in its second weekend.

Next in line are films like Mom and 2.0 that will release in China and there are huge expectations for the latter. If the Shankar-Rajinikanth duo is successful in the Chinese market, then the film has chances to enter Rs 1,000 crore club.

Success in overseas market is crucial for Indian films especially China which has become the second largest international market for Indian film content.

Last year, 10 films were screened in China while 2016 and 2017 saw only two and one release in the neighbouring nation.

India's theatrical market overseas grew to Rs 30 billion, up from Rs 25 billion in 2017, which signals at a strong trend of Indian films making a mark in international markets.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 07:16 pm

tags #Bollywood #Entertainment #India #world

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RCB Match at Eden Gardens: KKR win toss, e ...

Fashionably yours: Designer Rohit Bal on Bollywood, celebrity friends ...

Priyanka Chaturvedi changes her stripes; dumps Congress for Shiv Sena

After Malaika Arora Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan spotted hand in ...

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena; times when ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

Huge "fishy culture" in Odisha's development work, says oil minister D ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress because of 'lumpen goons', joins Sh ...

Jersey movie review: Nani delivers a sublime performance in Gowtam Tin ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

Lenders explore ways to utilise 15 Jet Airways planes, protect valuabl ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Vikas Krishan interview: 'In pro boxing, you punch to hurt your oppone ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

BlackBerry Messenger to shut down on 31 May: Here's how you can keep u ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.