Anand Mahindra's Father's Day post sheds light on M&M's decades-old relation with Jeep

Anand Mahindra pays homage to father Harish Mahindra (in pic) on Father's Day 2021 (Image: Twitter/AnandMahindra)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra's social media post on the occasion of Father's Day also sheds light on Mahindra & Mahindra's decades-old relationship with Jeep, the iconic American automobile brand.

Anand Mahindra, through his post on Twitter, paid homage to his late father, Harish Mahindra, stating that his "heart still clings on it him". The picture which he shared was related to Harish Mahindra's visit to the United States in 1960, on the invitation of then Jeep brand owner Kaiser family.



In 1960, at the airport leaving for the U.S, where we’d been invited by the Kaiser family, who owned Jeep at that time. It’s clear from my expression I had no clue what was going on. I was just happy to cling to my father. My heart still clings to him. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/oqmdJw6Ksp

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2021

"In 1960, at the airport leaving for the US, where we’d been invited by the Kaiser family, who owned Jeep at that time. It’s clear from my expression I had no clue what was going on. I was just happy to cling to my father. My heart still clings to him (sic)," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Notably, Mahindra & Mahindra had been manufacturing Jeep in India since 1947, under a licence which it obtained through the brand's then owner Willys-Overland. After the Kaiser family acquired Jeep, M&M entered into an agreement to continue its licensed production in India.

Also Read | All-new Jeep Wrangler launched in India; here's everything you need to know about the locally assembled SUV

Vehicles under the Jeep brand were available in the Indian market only through the production cycle of M&M till 2016. In that year, the American automobile brand entered the Indian market directly with the launch of Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models.

Over the past few decades, M&M earned a mark in India for producing Jeep brand vehicles - widely used in several parts of the country. The automobile maker has come a long way over the years, as it is not only a renowned manufacturer of jeep but has also earned appreciation for building top-class SUVs.