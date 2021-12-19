MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Anand Mahindra on 1971 Indo-Pakistan war: 'The battle is etched in my mind'

India Post had released a stamp commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army.

Ankita Sengupta
December 19, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a photo of the stamp released by India Post for commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army.

Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a photo of the stamp released by India Post for commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army.


Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, on Sunday shared a stamp and a poster commemorating the role of company-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army, released on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16.

Every year, the day is celebrated in memory of the historic victory of the Indo-Pakistan war which led to the liberation of East Pakistan and formation of Bangladesh.

Recollecting his memories of the time, Mahindra tweeted, "In 1971 I was in my first year of college and the battle is etched in my mind. I’m so grateful to the Heritage Motoring Club of India and India Post for this First Day cover commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Diwas."

He also retweeted a comment made by Twitter user MTM who goes by the handle @mangotreeman which read, "It was modified to fit the RCL gun which played major role in fighting the Pak tanks. CQMH Abdul Hammed won Param Vir Chakra (1965)for his valour with this equipment. It fired anti tank shells."

Close

Related stories

Read more: Vijay Diwas 2021 | Remembering India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

The billionaire entrepreneur remains quite active on Twitter and on Saturday, after Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw during the launch of the electric three-wheeler in the state, he had tweeted “Subhashji, we need you in @MahindraRacing! You would look great in our red racing suit as well…"

Earlier, as new Chanel chief, Leena Nair, joined the league of other Indian-origin executives like Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal and Satya Nadella who are at the helm of top global companies, Mahindra had posted, "“So it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good virus’ of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud."

Read more: Anand Mahindra tweets he’s 'ashamed' to not know that Tamil is world's oldest language
Ankita Sengupta
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Mahindra #Vijay Diwas
first published: Dec 19, 2021 01:57 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.