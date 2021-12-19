Anand Mahindra on 1971 Indo-Pakistan war: 'The battle is etched in my mind'

Anand Mahindra recently tweeted a photo of the stamp released by India Post for commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army.

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group, on Sunday shared a stamp and a poster commemorating the role of company-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army, released on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16.

Every year, the day is celebrated in memory of the historic victory of the Indo-Pakistan war which led to the liberation of East Pakistan and formation of Bangladesh.



In ‘71 I was in my 1st year of College & the battle is etched in my mind. I’m so grateful to the Heritage Motoring Club of India & India Post for this First Day cover commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Diwas pic.twitter.com/NSqP0xHf7h

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2021

Recollecting his memories of the time, Mahindra tweeted, "In 1971 I was in my first year of college and the battle is etched in my mind. I’m so grateful to the Heritage Motoring Club of India and India Post for this First Day cover commemorating the role of Mahindra-built CJ3Bs in the service of the Indian Army on the occasion of Vijay Diwas."

He also retweeted a comment made by Twitter user MTM who goes by the handle @mangotreeman which read, "It was modified to fit the RCL gun which played major role in fighting the Pak tanks. CQMH Abdul Hammed won Param Vir Chakra (1965)for his valour with this equipment. It fired anti tank shells."

Read more: Vijay Diwas 2021 | Remembering India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

The billionaire entrepreneur remains quite active on Twitter and on Saturday, after Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai tried out the Mahindra Treo autorickshaw during the launch of the electric three-wheeler in the state, he had tweeted “Subhashji, we need you in @MahindraRacing! You would look great in our red racing suit as well…"

Earlier, as new Chanel chief, Leena Nair, joined the league of other Indian-origin executives like Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal and Satya Nadella who are at the helm of top global companies, Mahindra had posted, "“So it’s not just Silicon Valley but also Fashion Alley that’s catching the ‘good virus’ of Indian CEOs. Bravo Leena! Keep making us proud."