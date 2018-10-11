Amitabh Bachchan: The lord of endorsements and 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood

A 2015 study on human brands named Amitabh Bachchan as the most trustworthy brand. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Age is no bar to success and excellence and actor Amitabh Bachchan is one example of this. His almost 50-year-long stint in the film industry is setting career goals for many. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 At the age of 76, Bachchan is one of the busiest and richest actors in B-town and is still a tough competition for all the popular stars of the present times. According to 2017 Forbes richest actors in India list, Bachchan earns Rs 40 crore annually. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 There is no stopping Big B, as he is set to entertain audiences with another offering- Thugs of Hindostan, releasing this Diwali. (Image: @TOHTheFilm) 4/10 At the time when other actors of his age either join politics or are content with lifetime achievement awards, the Shehansha of Bollywood is still relevant as a top actor in the industry. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 In the last 10 years, Bachchan has done as many as 17 films. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 There is to more Amitabh Bachchan than his filmy career. His brand value. On the endorsement front, Bachchan has more than 10 brands in his kitty. Picture: Reuters 7/10 Maturity, trustworthiness, statesmanship, mass appeal are some of the qualities that make him a favourite of the corporates. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 In Duff and Phelps celebrity brand value ranking of 2017, Amitabh Bachchan ranks number 8 with the brand value of $36 million. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Apart from the movie industry and endorsements, Big B has made a mark on television as well with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 People have faith in him, brands have faith in him. And this makes the actor timeless. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 11, 2018 06:06 pm