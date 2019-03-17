Amitabh Bachchan reaffirms his standing as 'mahanayak', shows love for thrillers with 'Badla'

Joginder Tuteja

Don, The Great Gambler, Faraar -- these are some of the many thrillers that Amitabh Bachchan had done back in the 1970s.

Though he was known more for his action films back in the day -- courtesy numerous superhits that he had delivered in this genre -- there is something about thrillers that has always excited the legendary superstar.

Now, with the major success of Badla, it is apparent that Bachchan is loving his stint in front of the camera.

Moreover, the film's success has been a triumph in itself for the 76-year-old legendary actor. While we wait to see the eventual distance that the film covers, it would be even bigger than Pink that had collected Rs 65 crore. As a matter of fact, those numbers would be surpassed this week itself which pretty much tells the tale.

The real competition would be with Big B's own Piku which had a lifetime collection of Rs 80 crore. The film had a similar run as that of Badla. The Shoojit Sircar directed film had brought in Rs 5.3 crore, Rs 25.22 crore and Rs 41.42 on the first day, first weekend and first week respectively. Badla is not far behind at Rs 5.04 crore, Rs 23.2 crore and Rs 38 crore on the first day, first weekend and first week respectively. It is that gap of Rs 3 crore that would be the deciding factor between where the film falls in Rs 75-80 crore range.

However, the bigger news here is the manner in which Bachchan is continuing to find audiences even after spending 50 years in the industry -- with three generations of audiences changing in between.

Just last year, he starred in 102 Not Out, which netted Rs 52 crore in its lifetime and emerged as a successful film. In fact, he was also the best part of Thugs of Hindostan which unfortunately did not quite utilize his presence to the fullest and instead focused on elements that actually pulled the film down. However, there were good words of appreciation for Bachchan.

As for his love for thrillers, Big B is continuing to pick roles that take him to the darker side of affairs.

This was evident in Wazir and Te3n as well. While former emerged as a fair success, the latter did not.

However, he went ahead and signed Badla, a film that was always a risky affair to be a part of, courtesy its back and forth narrative laced with conversational mode of storytelling. The film has succeeded though. Rest assured that Bachchan would be picking up more stories belonging to this genre in future.

In fact, one such film that he is already doing is Aankhen 2 -- the announcement of which was made quite some time back and hopefully would go on floors soon. Bachchan had really enjoyed working on Aankhen where he played a schizophrenic and now one waits to see the kind of characterization that he has in the offering for Aankhen 2.

He would soon begin shooting for yet untitled film with Emraan Hashmi, which is a courtroom drama. Apparently, Bachchan plays a judge in the film which would be directed by Rumi Jaffrey.

It is also quite amazing to see how the legendary 'mahanayak' is managing time between various endorsements and campaigns as well amidst shooting of number of films. In 2019 itself, he would be seen in Sairat director Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund and Ayan Mukherjee's December release Brahmastra. While the former is a realistic affair, latter is a sci-fi mythology-meets-contemporary affair, bringing in good variety for the audiences.

No wonder, this is a continued good run for Bachchan, something that he has been enjoying for a large part of his 50 year old journey as an actor.

(Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. Views are personal)