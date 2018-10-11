App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 76th birthday: A look at the Shahenshah's achievements

A 2015 study on human brands named Amitabh Bachchan as the most trustworthy brand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Age is no bar to success and excellence and actor Amitabh Bachchan is one example of this. His almost 50-year-long stint in the film industry is setting career goals for many. (Image: Reuters)
Age is no bar to success and excellence and actor Amitabh Bachchan is one example of this. His almost 50-year-long stint in the film industry is setting career goals for many. (Image: Reuters)
At the age of 76, Bachchan is one of the busiest and richest actors in B-town and is still a tough competition for all the popular stars of the present times. According to 2017 Forbes richest actors in India list, Bachchan earns Rs 40 crore annually. (Image: Reuters)
At the age of 76, Bachchan is one of the busiest and richest actors in B-town and is still a tough competition for all the popular stars of the present times. According to 2017 Forbes richest actors in India list, Bachchan earns Rs 40 crore annually. (Image: Reuters)
There is no stopping Big B, as he is set to entertain audiences with another offering- Thugs of Hindostan, releasing this Diwali. (Image: @TOHTheFilm)
There is no stopping Big B, as he is set to entertain audiences with another offering- Thugs of Hindostan, releasing this Diwali. (Image: @TOHTheFilm)
At the time when other actors of his age either join politics or are content with lifetime achievement awards, the Shehansha of Bollywood is still relevant as a top actor in the industry. (Image: Reuters)
At the time when other actors of his age either join politics or are content with lifetime achievement awards, the Shehansha of Bollywood is still relevant as a top actor in the industry. (Image: Reuters)
In the last 10 years, Bachchan has done as many as 17 films. (Image: Reuters)
In the last 10 years, Bachchan has done as many as 17 films. (Image: Reuters)
There is to more Amitabh Bachchan than his filmy career. His brand value. On the endorsement front, Bachchan has more than 10 brands in his kitty. Picture: Reuters
There is to more Amitabh Bachchan than his filmy career. His brand value. On the endorsement front, Bachchan has more than 10 brands in his kitty. Picture: Reuters
Maturity, trustworthiness, statesmanship, mass appeal are some of the qualities that make him a favourite of the corporates. (Image: Reuters)
Maturity, trustworthiness, statesmanship, mass appeal are some of the qualities that make him a favourite of the corporates. (Image: Reuters)
In Duff and Phelps celebrity brand value ranking of 2017, Amitabh Bachchan ranks number 8 with the brand value of $36 million. (Image: Reuters)
In Duff and Phelps celebrity brand value ranking of 2017, Amitabh Bachchan ranks number 8 with the brand value of $36 million. (Image: Reuters)
Apart from the movie industry and endorsements, Big B has made a mark on television as well with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image: Reuters)
Apart from the movie industry and endorsements, Big B has made a mark on television as well with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati. (Image: Reuters)
People have faith in him, brands have faith in him. And this makes the actor timeless. (Image: Reuters)
People have faith in him, brands have faith in him. And this makes the actor timeless. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 06:06 pm

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #Entertainment #India #Slideshow

