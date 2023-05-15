Amitabh Bachchan beats traffic by hitching bike ride from stranger - without helmet

Amitabh Bachchan's pillion ride without helmet is viral on Instagram. (Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan posted a photo on Instagram recently of himself riding pillion on a bike without wearing a helmet. In the post, Bachchan thanked the rider, whom he did not know, for getting him to his work location on time and avoiding traffic jams. The actor also described the rider as wearing a "capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt."

Bachchan shared a photo on Instagram and wrote: “Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped , shorts and yellowed T - shirt owner.”

While the post received many positive comments from fans praising the actor, some users pointed out the fact that both Bachchan and the rider were not wearing helmets during the ride. One user commented, "Sir, you both are without a helmet. That is a cognizable offence. But I enjoy the pic and its spirit!" Another user wrote, "Don't know Sir if this was a part of your shoot. If this is in real life, none of you have worn a helmet."



The fact that both Bachchan and the rider were not wearing helmets is a concerning issue, as helmet use is mandatory in India for both riders and pillion passengers. The Mumbai Police have fined several Bollywood celebrities in the past for violating traffic rules and not wearing helmets. Actors Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kemmu and Sara Ali Khan were fined by the Mumbai Police for not wearing helmets on bikes. Bachchan's photo, although the location is not mentioned, is likely from the bustling Mumbai traffic.

While it is essential to reach work on time and avoid traffic congestion, safety should always come first. It is imperative that celebrities, who have a significant influence on the public, set an example by following traffic rules and wearing helmets. The Mumbai Police has been very active in enforcing traffic rules, and most times they react and call out the posts shared by celebrities violating traffic rules and fine them.

However, there has been no response yet from Mumbai Police on Bachchan’s traffic violation yet.