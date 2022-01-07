MARKET NEWS

American singer Omarion responds to Omicron jokes: ‘I’m an artist, not a variant’

Omarion responded to social media posts referring to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as the "Omarion variant".

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
“You don’t need a negative test to dance to my music,

“You don’t need a negative test to dance to my music," Omarion joked. (Image posted on Instagram by Omarion)


American singer Omarion has been on the receiving end of jokes on social media, stemming from his name’s similarity to Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world.

Many social media users have been referring to the variant as the “Omarion variant”.

The singer took to social media to respond to the jokes. "Hi, this is Omarion. I am an artist, not a variant," Omairon said in an Instagram video.








View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ️Omarion ️ (@omarion)

Omarion jokingly told his followers not to touch him and maintain distance.

‘Cause you know that’s how it’s supposed to be,” he added. “You don’t need a negative test to dance to my music…”

Omarion was the lead singer of R&B boy band B2K. After the bank broke up in 2004, he set out on a solo career. He released his first album as a solo artist in 2005.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has left countries across the world grappling with surges in infections.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday cautioned against categorising the Omicron variant as "mild".

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the global health agency.

Tedros added that just like earlier variants, Omicron is leading to hospital admissions and deaths.

The WHO chief warned countries that a “tsunami” of cases caused by both Omicron and Delta variants could overwhelm healthcare systems.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Tags: #COVID variant #Omicron #TikTok
first published: Jan 7, 2022 06:30 pm

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

