Amazon Prime Video to start advertising with India-New Zealand cricket series

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will get advertisers on board for the upcoming India's tour of New Zealand cricket series.

The over the top (OTT) platform will have ads on its content for the first time, with Airtel Xstream Fiber as the presenting sponsor of the six limited overs international matches. MPL, Nescafé, Noise, OLX Autos, and Vida have come on board as associate sponsors and brands like AMFI and DBS will advertise during the tournament.

As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats will be available on Prime Video India.

Chaitanya Divan, head of sports, Prime Video, India said that after discussion with a lot of partners they are going to offer ads because Amazon has an advertising business and many of their partners want to reach out to the customer base of Prime Video.

He added that they have seen a positive response from advertisers.

The platform recently also announced a mobile-only plan at Rs 599 for year ahead of sports content launch.

For the India-New Zealand series, the platform has got on board Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Gundappa Viswanath, Anjum Chopra, Venkatpathy Raju as commentators.

The cricket series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu languages.

“Live cricket is made immersive and accessible with multi-language feeds, studio programming and a set of commentators to take us through the series. India and New Zealand have both been at the top of their white ball games in the recent past and we expect some good cricket in the coming weeks, said Sushant Sreeram, director - SVOD business, Prime Video, India.