    Amazon Prime Video signs multi-film licensing deal with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

    After the theatrical release, Prime Video will launch NGE's content slate which includes titles like Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, Kartik Aaryan's untitled project, among others.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    Representative image


    Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 30 announced the signing of a multi-film licensing deal with production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE).

    The film studio is owned by film producer and director Sajid Nadiadwala who has to its name ventures like Housefull, Baaghi, Judwaa, Heropanti, and Kick.

    After the theatrical release, Prime Video will launch NGE's content slate which includes titles like Bawaal, Sanki, Baaghi 4, and Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project, among others.

    In addition, the films will also be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the early access rental window.

    “This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video. We are confident that this partnership of inclusive cinema will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content selection. As the world of storytelling evolves across genres, I believe this association will pave the way for more collaborations between the two brands to follow,” said Sajid Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

    Over the top (OTT) platforms continue to bet big on successful big-screen ventures and industry players expect the pie of the digital rights for movies to increase.

    The contribution of digital rights to the overall film business has increased from Rs 1,900 crore in 2019 to Rs 4,000 crore in 2021, according to a FICCI-EY 2022 report. It is estimated that this number will increase to Rs 4,800 crore this year.

    The report also pointed out that over 170 films released on digital
    platforms last year including large films with a budget of over Rs 100

    crore to small regional films.

    Amazon Prime Video's Manish Menghani, Director – of Content Licensing said that platform has helped in increasing the audience base for Indian films across languages and international markets. And even NGE's content will be made available across 240 countries and territories.



    first published: May 30, 2022 02:44 pm
