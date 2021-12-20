Amazon Prime Video enters sports streaming, to offer New Zealand-Bangladesh Test series

Over the top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video has announced its entry in the live cricket streaming space.

The platform, starting January 1 next year, will stream test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Last year in November, the streaming service had secured exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board. As a part of the multi-year deal, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across ODI, T20 and tests will be available on Prime Video.

Along with the series between the Indian and New Zealand women’s cricket teams in February 2022, and the Indian and New Zealand men’s cricket teams scheduled for November 2022, the platform will be offering more cricketing events.

Matches that are presently scheduled to be played between the men’s teams as a part of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand in January 2022, South Africa’s tour in February 2022, Australia’s tour in March 2022 and Netherland’s tour in March/ April 2022 will also be streamed on Prime Video.

The test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be the first to stream on Prime Video which will start from January 9 at 3:30 a.m and end on January 13.

“It’s a very exciting time for cricket broadcasting as we move into live cricket being streamed exclusively on a service as widely followed as Amazon Prime Video in India,” said David White, chief executive, New Zealand Cricket.

He added, “Cricket is followed closely in India and our association with Amazon Prime Video will help us extend our reach and connect with fans and followers in the country. We are delighted that the viewers in India will be able to watch all the tours coming up in 2022 live on Prime Video, and look forward to offering all the on-pitch excitement to viewers in an immersive and engaging manner.”