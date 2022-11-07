Amazon launches Prime Video mobile plan at Rs 599 a year

Representative image

Streaming platform Amazon launched Prime Video mobile edition at Rs 599 per year, the company announced on November 7.

This single-user, mobile-only annual plan will provide access to latest movies, Amazon originals, live cricket, among others.

Prime Video is expanding the accessibility of its mobile plan which was launched last year as a telco-partnered product in collaboration with Airtel.

“Over the last six years, we have seen a huge growth for Prime Video in India. This worldwide-first innovation saw an incredible response from Indian consumers when we launched it via a telecom association last year, and building on that success we are extending its access, with it now being made available directly for subscription through Prime Video’s app and website,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice-president of Prime Video India.

He said the platform sees traction from viewers from 99 percent of the country’s PIN codes and to make Prime Video's content more accessible to all Indians the company launched the mobile only plan.

“India is one of our fastest growing and most engaged locales worldwide. Our success in the country can be attributed to innovations that are focused on creating an exceptional entertainment experience for customers. In fact, India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. An initiative like Prime Video Mobile Edition, that had its genesis in India, is now being rolled out across multiple countries in Latin America and South East Asia," said Kelly Day, vice-president for international business, Prime Video.

She said that the company is confident that the new Prime Video Mobile Edition annual plan will help accelerate the growth of the platform's India business and give an even larger customer base access to the content on the service.

Customers can go to the Prime Video App (on Android) or PrimeVideo.com to buy an annual subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition.