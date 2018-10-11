Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on video games

Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4 | Sale Price: Rs 3,399 | While a 15% percent discount may seem paltry to some, the title of 'one of the best superhero games ever made' makes it an absolute steal at this price. The storyline breaks away from the traditional film and comic book depiction of Spider-Man and weaves a new story that delves into both the Peter Parker and Spider-Man aspects of the character. Not to mention the stunning graphics, critically acclaimed gameplay and profound web-swinging mechanics that make it a must play video game for Marvel aficionadi. (Image: PlayStation)