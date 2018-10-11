Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on video games

Here are the best gaming offers on Amazon's Great India Festival to satisfy the gamer within you. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Amazon India's Great Indian Festival Sale is upon us. The ongoing sale which ends on October 15 has some great offers on smartphones, TVs, video games and other electronic devices. Here are the best gaming offers from the sale to satisfy the gamer within you. 2/10 Microsoft 1 TB Xbox One X Console | Sale Price: Rs 36,990 | The console is up for grabs at a 24 percent discount from a list price of Rs 48,490. The latest Xbox provides a more immersive gaming experience with a 4K Blu-ray player. It is also the most powerful console in the world right now. (Image: Amazon) 3/10 Xbox One Wireless Controller with Bluetooth | Sale Price: Rs 4,100 | The controller in its new all-white avatar has dropped 24 percent from its listed price of Rs 5,390. (Image: Amazon) 4/10 Nacon Wired Compact Controller | PS4 | Sale Price: Rs 2,999 | The wired controllers from Nacon has become the talk of the town with its illuminated models which features a fully transparent case and extra colour LEDs. These stylish controllers are available at a discount of 40 percent from their listed price of Rs 4990. (Image: Amazon) 5/10 FIFA 18 | PS4, Xbox One and PC | Sale Price: Rs 1,499 | One of the best things about getting a new FIFA game every year is that the price of the previous edition drops drastically. FIFA 18 is now available at a discount of 65 percent from the listed price of Rs 4,299. (Image: Amazon) 6/10 Marvel’s Spider-Man | PS4 | Sale Price: Rs 3,399 | While a 15% percent discount may seem paltry to some, the title of 'one of the best superhero games ever made' makes it an absolute steal at this price. The storyline breaks away from the traditional film and comic book depiction of Spider-Man and weaves a new story that delves into both the Peter Parker and Spider-Man aspects of the character. Not to mention the stunning graphics, critically acclaimed gameplay and profound web-swinging mechanics that make it a must play video game for Marvel aficionadi. (Image: PlayStation) 7/10 God of War – Standard Edition | PS4 | Sale Price: Rs 1,999 | The PS4 exclusive is available at a 50 percent discount from the listed price of Rs 3,999. The story is set years after the events of God of War III. Unlike previous games which were loosely based on Greek mythology, the eight instalment of the franchise is set in the world of Norse mythology in ancient Norway in the realm of Midgard. (Image: PlayStation) 8/10 Horizon Zero Dawn | PS4 | Sale Price: Rs 925 | One of the most exciting games from last year is available at a mouth-watering 62 percent discount from a listed price of Rs 2,499. This open world action-adventure video game is set in a post-apocalyptic world taken over by killer robots and follows the life of Alloy as she learns about her origins that has kept her sheltered in the past. (Image: PlayStation) 9/10 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Standard Edition | PS4, Xbox One and PC | Sale Price: Rs 3,999 | This is probably the only console game which was put on sale even before the Oct 12 launch. Dropping 15 percent from the listed price of Rs 4,699, this multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Treyarch brings with it the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering yet by the franchise. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 brings three full Zombie experiences: IX, Voyage of Despair and Blood of the Dead, making it the ultimate battle royale experience. (Image: Call of Duty) 10/10 Shadow of Tomb Raider | PS4, Xbox One and PC | Sale Price: Rs 2,999 | The latest addition to the Tomb Raider franchise is available at a 25 percent discount from the listed price of Rs 3,999. The action-adventure video game follows the story of Lara Croft as she travels through dystopian Mesoamerica to prevent Mayan apocalypse battling a paramilitary organisation known as the Trinity. (Image: Tomb Raider) First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:15 pm