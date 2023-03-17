Video: Jodhaa Akbar actor stabbed while working out in his gym in US

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was stabbed while he was working out at a gym in the United States of America. A Twitter video showed an unidentified man attacking the 36-year-old actor with a knife and was heard threatening the other gym-goers. Dhaliwal sustained multiple injuries and scars in his body, after the incident.

The video on Twitter was shared by journalist Parmeet Bidowali who captioned by saying, "Famous actor Aman Dhaliwal, who has worked in Punjabi and Hindi films, has been fatally attacked in America. The attack took place when he was exercising in the gym. An assailant entered the gym armed with a knife and launched an attack."



Dhaliwal was reportedly hospitalised and received treatment. The police confirmed that Aman was stabbed many times and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Dhaliwal is from Mansa city in Punjab and has appeared in several Punjabi movies such as Qissa Punjab, DSP Dev, and Ajj De Ranjhe. Along with Punjabi movies, Dhaliwal has also appeared in Hindi movies like Jodhaa Akbar, in which he essayed the role of Rajkumar Ratan Singh. Before entering the movies, Dhaliwal was a model and completed his higher studies in Delhi.