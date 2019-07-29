AltBalaji and Zee5 announce content alliance, to co-create over 60 originals

Partnerships, mergers and tie-ups for content are strategies every over-the-top (OTT) player is planning -- to either fight off intense competition in the space or stay ahead in the race.

And this is probably why Zee5 and AltBalaji are joining hands to produce original content exclusive for the two platforms.

The two players made the partnership announcement on July 29, saying they will co-create 60-plus original content series in Hindi.

Every online video platform is investing large amounts in producing original content to woo more viewers, and with two players coming together to produce over 60 series, it will grab eyeballs.

While Zee5 currently has 76.4 million monthly active users (MAUs), AltBalaji reported 4.6 million MAUs as of February this year.

In terms of original content, reports suggest that ALTBalaji has 33 originals in its library and is releasing two originals a month on an average. The platform also claims to have the highest number of Hindi shows.

On the other hand, ZEE5 has rolled out around 25 original shows across genres, and the platform has plans to launch 72+ shows by March 2020.

A recent research report by Anand Rathi said investments in Zee5 will peak in FY20 as the company is ramping up production of ZEE5 originals and movie offerings across languages.

The FY20 slate of original content is building up well and the company is on track to launch more than 70 original shows and movies in six languages, the report added.

Currently, Zee5 is offering 40 percent discount on its subscription plans, according to its website. Hence, its annual subscription after the discount is costing Rs 599 while a monthly subscription is for Rs 59.

ALT's pricing is also a big differentiator as it offers subscription for 12 months at Rs 300 and for three months at Rs 100.

Both Shobha Kapoor, Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, and Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms, believe that the partnership with Zee5 will result in Balaji Telefilms being profitable as an entity and will give an opportunity to scale up business and its content creation.

Experts say due to their cost-effective pricing and a significant amount of original content, the platforms have emerged as a strong force in the race for subscribers competing against global giants Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms like Hotstar, Voot and Eros Now.