ALT Balaji plans to launch 35 originals in 2021, sets aside Rs 150 crore for content creation

Video streaming platform ALT Balaji, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms, which recently launched a new show called Hello Jee, a comedy drama, this year will be adding as many as 30 to 35 originals to its content portfolio.
Talking to Moneycontrol, Divya Dixit, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Analytics, and Direct Revenue for India and international markets, ALTBalaji, said, "The idea is to make up for the COVID impact we went through. Plus, it is web originals that are driving the over-the-top (OTT) platforms' business. Subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platforms need a lot of originals to drive subscriptions, drive buzz. If originals work, they sustain then audience keeps coming back for the show."
For a strong content lineup of originals, ALT Balaji will be spending around Rs 150 crore this year.
"Originals have helped us drive the userbase. For ALTBalaji, it is all abt originals. We are not into the aggressive acquisition of movies as we believe in content stickiness for originals. SVOD has been growing and mainly because of originals. SVOD is a more sustainable model and it is heartening to see that Indian consumers are paying for OTT content. COVID-19 has accelerated digital consumption," she added.
ALT Balaji has more than 1.7 million active direct subscribers, over 8.5 million monthly active users, and 35 million cumulative subscribers.
According to a report titled ‘PatchWall Replay 2020’ by Mi India, last year's originals and web series witnessed a record 133 percent jump in engagement.
A recently released Boston Consultant Group (BCG) report also pointed out that consumers preferred more original content on OTTs, followed by sports, television shows, and movies.
The report further said that in the last two years, original content has seen explosive growth. In 2020, original content saw 3x growth as compared to 2018.
OTT players like Netflix increased their original content library from 30 shows in 2018 to 90 shows last year. As for Amazon Prime Video, original shows went up from 90 in 2018 to 110 in 2020.
In terms of content, Dixit said, "In the longer pipeline we will focus more on thriller, action, and love stories. We are focusing on youth shows because young people do not have content to watch on TV. Youth programming is something we will be doing extensively. We are focusing on dystopian dramas as the young is curious about how the future looks like. Plus, horror has worked for us in the past like Ragini MMS for which we created three seasons."
Talking about challenges in the current times, Dixit said, "There are challenges like sanitisation, limited crew but what we are doing is moving from too many outdoor locations to indoor locations or controlled environment. This is why business is usual."
As for the impact of COVID-19 on budgets, she said that budgets are tighter because the industry is still in the recovery stage.