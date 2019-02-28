Along with Period. End of Sentence, India had one more, but lesser known, Oscars success this year

Apart from the success of Period. End of Sentence, there was one more India connection at the Oscars this year.

While Period. End of Sentence, a documentary on menstruation stigma in rural India, got the Best Short Documentary trophy, Prime Focus’ creative digital arm DNEG (Double Negative) won the Academy Award in the Best Visual Effects category for First Man.

The Mumbai-headquartered Prime Focus’ creative services subsidiary Prime Focus World had acquired Double Negative, one of the largest visual effects service provider to the global film industry, in 2014.

Prime Focus World (PFW) is a filmmaking partner to international studios and film production companies, providing world-class creative services, pioneering technology services and intelligent financial solutions on a global scale.

The company is headed by Namit Malhotra, founder and executive chairman. Malhotra, who is also the Global CEO, started the business in 1995, in a garage and left college to pursue his dreams. He made Bollywood's first digitally coloured movie Qayamat in 2003.

Successful years

DNEG’s top 2018 projects included titles like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, First Man and Deadpool. And these names are enough to say that Indian VFX (visual effects) firms are involved in producing top-notch content for Hollywood.

For DNEG, this is the second consecutive win at Oscar. In 2018, Paul Lambert won the award as VFX supervisor on director Dennis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049.

In the last five years, DNEG has won the Best VFX Oscar four times, with its first win in 2011 for Inception. This was followed by another collaboration with Christopher Nolan on sci-fi blockbuster Interstellar in 2015. In 2016, it bagged the VFX Oscar for work on Alex Garland’s directorial debut Ex Machina, followed by Blade Runner 2049 in 2018.

This year at the Oscars, DNEG’s Academy Award-winning VFX supervisor Paul Lambert and DNEG VFX supervisor Tristan Myles took the award, alongside miniature effects supervisor Ian Hunter, and special effects supervisor JD Schwalm.

That India is among the preferred outsourcing destinations for a number of significant film production houses in the world is known. The Indian VFX business has been thriving on the basis of the number of foreign projects flowing in.

According to an EY 2018 report, the visual effects industry grew by 23 percent to reach Rs 3,130 crore in 2017, the report said, and estimated the sector to reach Rs 4060 crore in 2018.

Another report echoes similar sentiments. KPMG 2017 report on media and entertainment said that VFX industry has recorded unprecedented growth over the years thanks to more and more Hollywood studios tapping into the massive pool of VFX professionals in India to work on their projects.

The report further said that VFX revenue from international projects continued to be the major contributor in 2016, accounting for more than 73 percent of the industry revenue.

Achievements like that of Prime Focus in the VFX space highlights the need to recognise this sector in India as a major driver of the economy.

Government support will make sure that the next generation of VFX artists receive quality and dedicated training to help reinforce India’s position as a leading film-making hub.