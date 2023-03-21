 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna shine as South Indian actors rise in brand value, challenge Bollywood dominance

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 21, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

Brand value of non-Bollywood celebrities has doubled in the last 5 years, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022.

Allu Arjun won the ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ award in the entertainment category. (Image: @alluarjun/Twitter)

South Indian actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have made it to the list of the top 25 most valuable celebrities in India, increasing the contribution of South Indian celebrities to the overall brand value of top stars, according to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022.

Allu Arjun ranked 20th with a brand value of $31.4 million, while Rashmika Mandanna ranked 25th with a brand value of $25.3 million.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director of Valuation Advisory Services at Kroll, stated that although Allu Arjun has ten brands in 2022, he is yet to catch up with the fees charged by top Bollywood celebrities.

"Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has a larger portfolio with 20 brands, but her endorsement fees are comparable to that of an emerging Bollywood celebrity," Jain said.