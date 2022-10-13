Allu Arjun does iconic 'Pushpa' step with a twist: 'India kabhi jhukega nahi' | Watch

Actor Allu Arjun received the ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ award in the entertainment category on Wednesday and delved into the north and south divide while reiterating that they are all part of the Indian film industry.

His now iconic step and dialogue from the Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise” then followed.

“I am very glad we do have our differences – like north, south. The beauty of this country is the diversity. But when this movie was made, it was celebrated by India. So, we are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. So we are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. And we are so glad that we could service the country with some entertainment in these tough times,” Arjun said while receiving the award from Union Minister Smriti Irani.

“Indian cinema, India kabhi jhukega nahi,” came the line from Arjun soon after his brief speech to a rousing applause from the audience as he glided his hand across his chin – a move popularized by him in “Pushpa”.

Watch the video here:

Arjun also spoke to Moneycontrol on his win.

“This is not just a best actor award. Its Indian of the year. The scale is much bigger and is very honourable. I have received many awards and honours in the south but this is my first award I am receiving from the north,” he said.

On asked whether that is a sign that he has arrived nationally, Arjun said: “You could say that,” with a smile. “It’s nice that work is being recognized from all over.”

On his future projects and the next installment of “Pushpa”, Arjun said: “As of now its Pushpa, we hope to match the expectations.”