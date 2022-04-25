All eyes on Asian Games 2022 as Indian Esports players qualify participation

India has qualified for participation in the Esports event at the Asian Games that the Chinese city of Hangzhou will host in September, galvanizing the country’s nascent gaming ecosystem.

Esports, a demonstration event at the Asian Games in 2018, will make its debut as a full-fledged medal sport in the upcoming edition of the Games to be staged from September 10 to 25.

Eight gold, silver and bronze medals are on offer at the event in each of the game titles: FIFA, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V.

India will be sending teams to play FIFA, Dota 2, League of Legends, HearthStone and Street Fighter

It will have no representation in PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor because both are banned in India.

Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is conducting a National Esports Championships to select players to represent India at the Hangzhou Asian Games. India has already qualified to take part in FIFA and Street Fighter V, with Charanjot Singh and Mayank Prajapati securing themselves berths in the two Esports, respectively.

The top six players -- Tirth Mehta, Vinayak Subramanian, Karthik Varma Vegesna, Shikhar, Adarsh Shivam and Garv Arora -- will battle it out for participation in the Hearthstone event. Mehta had won a bronze in 2018 Asian Games where Esports was a demonstration event.

DOTA 2 has Team Whoops, Serene Chaos, 1 Misal 3 Pav, Team Avengers, DMC, Digicont, Stylish Gamers and New Gods that are in the finals. And League of Legends has four teams that will be competing to qualify for the Games.

Winners of the two titles --HearthStone and League of Legends -- at the national championships will be announced later on April 25. The team qualifying for DOTA 2 will be announced on April 26.

Vying for gold at the games, Prajapati, who is a popular face in online gaming, said India's qualification for this year's Asian Games will put the country’s gaming community on the global map.

The number of Esports players in India doubled from 300,000 in 2020 to 600,000 in 2021, according to a 2022 report by EY and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). The number of Esports teams grew by from 60,000 in 2020 to 100,000 in 2021.

India has also seen the staging of multiple Esports events offering considerable prize pools, including that of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) by Krafton, with a total prize of Rs 1 crore, the highest so far in India. The total prize money in 2021 crossed Rs 20 crore.

In terms of revenue, the Esports industry grew by 29 percent from Rs 750 crore in 2020 to Rs 970 crore in 2021.

Indian companies also have an eye on Esports, Nazara Technologies expecting it to become the largest segment in its portfolio this year. In addition, multiplex operator INOX Leisure has announced a partnership with ESFI this year to start screening Esports events on the big screen during the Asian Games.

Both players and Esports platforms expect its inclusion as a medal sport in the Asian Games to boost the gaming ecosystem, including education, training and infrastructure. Esports is expected to hit Rs 1,100 crore in revenue by the financial year 2025.