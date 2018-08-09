All about Sui Dhaaga’s artistic logo, and Bollywood’s other quirky movie promo tricks

Indian films have come a long way when it comes to promotions. Numerous platforms have been tried and tested by marketing teams to widen their film's reach. Be it social media, games, mobile applications, or the digital medium, little has been left undone in film promos.

But, the marketing team of Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga still managed to devise a novel plan. They reached out to artisans and craftsmen across the country to create a logo for the film with unique stitching styles. Instead of launching the poster for the film that releases on September 28, the logo was unveiled.

The logo was launched on the fourth National Handloom Day observed on August 7 to honour Indian handloom weavers. as the film revolves around the lives of a tailor played by Dhawan and an embroiderer, Anushka Sharma.

Movie marketers are also now increasingly looking at the digital platform for promotions. Among recent releases, the success of Sanju that broke many box office records can partly be attributed to its marketing technique.

Team Sanju was clear with their marketing strategy--- priortise digital promotions followed by television. Fox Star Studios that acquired the distribution rights of Sanju tried new things to promote the film. They offered users the chance to try Sanju-style lip sync and face filters and post videos to win prizes.

And the digital-centric campaign was also not too heavy on the pocket. While the marketing spend for a big-ticket film would come around 20-25 percent of the total budget, Sanju’s campaign was limited to less than 10 percent.

Gamification too has been the area of interest for digital marketers to have a swifter, wider reach. Apart from Baaghi, films like Sultan, Ra.One, Kahaani, Munna Michael, Krish, Ghajini, Brothers, Dhoom 3 have used games to engage with the viewers.

Along with games, chatbots, web series have also been used by digital marketers to promote a film. The marketing strategy of Baaghi 2 introduced a chatbot at the end of the film’s promo allowing people to strike a conversation with the film online.

Other than digital marketing techniques, film promotions have been unique and quirky in many ways. To promote his 2008 release Ghajini, Aamir Khan gave many of his fans the unique hairstyle that he sported in the film.

The Jungle Book which at one point was Hollywood’s highest grosser in India had released a special rendition of the famous Jungle jungle baat chali hai song to promote the movie. But that’s not all, two specially tailored ‘Mowgli Trails’ itineraries were also curated in association with Taj Safari to promote the film in India.

And how can Shah Rukh Khan be left out where innovative marketing strategies are the point of discussion. The title song of his film Fan was dubbed in eight different regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Oriya and Bhojpuri and Arabic. The result of which was the song Jabra Fan became very popular.

With every passing day, the film publicity is going a notch higher.