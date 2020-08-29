172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|alia-bhatts-sadak-2-becomes-lowest-rated-film-on-imdb-with-score-of-1-1-5772121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 11:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes lowest-rated film on IMDb with score of 1.1

Sadak 2’s trailer has become the second-most “disliked” video in the world. The Mahesh Bhatt film has 12 million dislikes on YouTube.

Moneycontrol News

Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2, which saw an unceremonious release on Disney + Hotstar at 7.30 pm on August 28, has become the lowest-rated film on IMDb.

The film starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, has secured an IMDb rating of 1.1.

The movie rating platform usually ranks films based on audience votes, so it does not come as a shock that Sadak 2 got such a low score, since netizens and critics alike had slammed the movie.

Close

Nearly 10,000 IMDb voters have rated the performance of the Alia Bhatt film, following which it got 1.1 rating. The other Bollywood films that have got such poor IMDb ratings are Ajay Devgan’s ‘Himmatwala’ with a score of 1.7, Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Aag’, with a rating of 1.7, Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Drona’ with an IMDb score of 2, and Himesh Reshammiya's ‘Karzzzz’ with a 2.1 rating.

Notably, Sadak 2’s trailer has been the top trending video on YouTube India since August 12 – when it was released on the platform. It has over 70 million views and a million comments but has become the second-most “disliked” video in the world. The Mahesh Bhatt film has 12 million dislikes on YouTube, whereas Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ has only 11.63 million dislikes.

The movie was caught in controversies right from the start as the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had reignited the nepotism debate.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 11:27 pm

tags #Alia Bhatt #bollywood movie #IMDb rating

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.