Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes lowest-rated film on IMDb with score of 1.1

Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2, which saw an unceremonious release on Disney + Hotstar at 7.30 pm on August 28, has become the lowest-rated film on IMDb.

The film starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, has secured an IMDb rating of 1.1.

The movie rating platform usually ranks films based on audience votes, so it does not come as a shock that Sadak 2 got such a low score, since netizens and critics alike had slammed the movie.

Nearly 10,000 IMDb voters have rated the performance of the Alia Bhatt film, following which it got 1.1 rating. The other Bollywood films that have got such poor IMDb ratings are Ajay Devgan’s ‘Himmatwala’ with a score of 1.7, Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Aag’, with a rating of 1.7, Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Drona’ with an IMDb score of 2, and Himesh Reshammiya's ‘Karzzzz’ with a 2.1 rating.

Notably, Sadak 2’s trailer has been the top trending video on YouTube India since August 12 – when it was released on the platform. It has over 70 million views and a million comments but has become the second-most “disliked” video in the world. The Mahesh Bhatt film has 12 million dislikes on YouTube, whereas Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ has only 11.63 million dislikes.

The movie was caught in controversies right from the start as the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had reignited the nepotism debate.