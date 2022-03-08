Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan in Netflix film

Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut in an international spy thriller alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Netflix announced today.

Titled ‘Heart of Stone’, the Netflix movie will be directed by Tom Harper and will be backed by Skydance.

Alia Bhatt, who is getting accolades for her riveting performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, also shared the news on Twitter by retweeting the official Netflix announcement.

“Exciting News: Alia Bhatt will star alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in their new movie Heart of Stone!” Netflix tweeted.

Netflix India too announced the big news. "Starting our day by announcing (and screaming) that Alia Bhatt is going to be in Heart Of Stone.”

Israeli actor Gal Gadot, popular across the world for her role of ‘Wonder Woman’, also shared photos from her schedule from the sets of ‘Heart of Stone’.

“Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you,” Gadot captioned the Instagram post.

Jamie Dornan of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ fame also stars in the movie.

Alia Bhatt, who has changed her Twitter handle to ‘Gangubai’ for her recent film, tweeted heart and grateful emojis to share the news. The 28-year-old talented actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’. She will also star in ‘Darlings’, a movie she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan.

She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.