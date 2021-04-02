Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Alia Bhatt (File image: Reuters)

Actor Alia Bhatt said on April 2 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She is under home quarantine., the 28-year-old actor informed her fans through an Instagram post. She is following safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the Kalank actor wrote in the social media post.

Bhatt tested negative for COVID-19 on March 11 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive. During that time, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whom Alia has been shooting with for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also tested positive.

Kapoor tested negative for COVID-19 last week. News reports suggested that Bhansali had also recovered from the infectious disease.

A number of actors, including Aamir Khan, from the Hindi film industry have tested positive in recent weeks.

On April 1, Mumbai reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4.23 lakh. India is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections.