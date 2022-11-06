English
    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

    The star couple had announced in June that they were expecting their first child.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 06, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

    Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have welcomed their first child -- a baby girl.

    The news was posted to Alia Bhatt's Instagram account on November 6.

    "And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here and what a magical girl she is," a statement from the couple said.

     

    "We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed parents," they added.

    Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April 2022 after being together for several years.

    They were recently seen together in action-fantasy film Brahmastra. 
