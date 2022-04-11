English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Alia-Ranbir wedding speculations take over Twitter as pics of a decked up RK Studios surface

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Several photos of a lit-up RK studios have been shared on social media.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 11, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017 (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017 (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)


    Photographs of RK studios, all decked up with lights, have emerged on social media adding fuel to fire to wedding rumours of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the actors have not confirmed anything, speculation is rife that the Ranbir-Alia wedding is all set to take place on April 14.

    Several photos have started making the rounds on social media of a lit-up RK studios that Twitterverse says is another indication that the wedding is indeed on.

    See photos shared by fans on Twitter:


    Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt, in an interview to India Today, confirmed that the big fat Bollywood wedding will take place at Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home, Vastu. It’s supposed to be a four-day affair with traditional rituals like a mehndi ceremony in place.

    Alia Bhatt’s brother, Rahul Bhatt too has confirmed the wedding speculations. Bhatt told Etimes that he has been invited to the ceremony. "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited,” he said.

    On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra” that has been several years in the making. The duo met on the sets of “Brahmastra” in 2017 and got into a relationship soon after.

    The couple has not shied away from addressing marriage with Alia Bhatt saying she is “already married” to Ranbir “in her head”. Kapoor also said that had it not been for the pandemic, they would have already been married.

    “Brahmastra” will be the duo’s first onscreen appearance together.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alia Bhatt #Alia Ranbir wedding #Ranbir Kapoor
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 02:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.