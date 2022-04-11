Alia-Ranbir wedding speculations take over Twitter as pics of a decked up RK Studios surface

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2017 (Image credit: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

Photographs of RK studios, all decked up with lights, have emerged on social media adding fuel to fire to wedding rumours of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While the actors have not confirmed anything, speculation is rife that the Ranbir-Alia wedding is all set to take place on April 14.

Several photos have started making the rounds on social media of a lit-up RK studios that Twitterverse says is another indication that the wedding is indeed on.



OMMMMG *SCREAMIIIINGG* RK STUDIOS WITH THE LIGHTTTTTSSSSS IT'S HAPPENING GUYS WE WON !!!#RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/ubmRZn1c0g

— Ashh-Loove (@AishRanliaLoove) April 10, 2022



Celebrations begin at RK Studios for the wedding of actors #AliaBhatt and #RanbirKapoor. pic.twitter.com/t2WoscVu6H

— Fresh Informs (@fresh_informs) April 11, 2022

See photos shared by fans on Twitter:

Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt, in an interview to India Today, confirmed that the big fat Bollywood wedding will take place at Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home, Vastu. It’s supposed to be a four-day affair with traditional rituals like a mehndi ceremony in place.

Alia Bhatt’s brother, Rahul Bhatt too has confirmed the wedding speculations. Bhatt told Etimes that he has been invited to the ceremony. "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited,” he said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra” that has been several years in the making. The duo met on the sets of “Brahmastra” in 2017 and got into a relationship soon after.

The couple has not shied away from addressing marriage with Alia Bhatt saying she is “already married” to Ranbir “in her head”. Kapoor also said that had it not been for the pandemic, they would have already been married.

“Brahmastra” will be the duo’s first onscreen appearance together.





