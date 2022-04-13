Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji's wishes for 'new chapter'

It’s happening! After days of speculation over actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s reported wedding, a confirmation (of sorts) has been shared by the team of the couple’s upcoming movie “Brahmastra”.

Sharing a snippet of a song from the much-awaited Ayan Mukherji directorial, Team Brahmastra wished their “lead couple all the love and light”.

“Wishing our Isha and Shiva all the Love, Luck and Light as they gear up to embark on a very special journey in the coming days. Let's kickstart the celebration with something special from Team Brahmāstra,” the movie’s team tweeted with the video.

It’s interesting because “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” is set to release on September 9. The tweet is not cryptic as it says “very special journey in the coming days” alluding to the speculated wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared the song with the caption hinting at the impending wedding.

"Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s & our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more #RanbirKapoor @aliaa08 #Brahmastra," he tweeted.

So did the film's director Ayan Mukherji, who is a close friend of the couple. He made it official with his post. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding is happening.

Alia Bhatt responded to Mukherji's post with: "Caption" followed by crying and kiss emojis. She added a second comments with a string of red heart emojis.

“Alia-Ranbir wedding” has been a top Twitter trend for several days now with paparazzi constantly updating photographs from outside the reported venues for the wedding and other festivities.

The lavish wedding is reportedly all set to take place on April 14 however some have claimed the big day is on April 15. A mehendi is supposedly taking place today.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: The venue, the date and the wardrobe

Several of Alia Bhatt's relatives, like her brother Rahul Bhatt and uncle Robin Bhatt, have confirmed that the wedding is indeed happening.

The iconic RK Studios was lit up and decked with lights days before the supposed wedding. Today’s mehndi and the sangeet ceremony will reportedly take place at the studio in Chembur. The wedding is apparently taking place in Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home “Vastu” that has also been decked up for the big event. The Krishna Raj Kapoor bungalow in Pali Hill has also been decorated with lights.

Ranbir Kapoor, 39, and Alia Bhatt, 29, met on the sets of “Brahmastra” in 2017 and have been dating since. The couple has been vocal about their relationship and have never shied away from expressing love for each other. While Alia has previously said she is “married to Ranbir” in her head, Kapoor has said had it not been for the pandemic, he would have married Bhatt.