Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, wishes pour in

"Out baby coming soon," Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram. (Image credit: aliabhatt/Instagram)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced on June 27 that they were expecting their first child.

"Our baby coming soon" Alia Bhatt wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of her on a hospital bed, with Ranbir Kapoor by her side.

Their family and friends congratulated them on their big announcement.

"Congratulations Mama and Papa lion," Bhatt's mother, actor Soni Razdan, commented on the Instagram post.

Actor Mouni Roy, Bhatt and Kapoor's co-star in their upcoming film Brahmastra, said: "Immensely happy".

"Heart is bursting," wrote filmmaker Karan Johar.

Actor Priyanka Chopra said: "Congratulations honey!! Yaaaay! Can’t wait."

"Wishing you only love," celebrity stylist and fashion Anaita Shroff Adajania commented.

The couple's fans also sent them congratulatory messages.

Bhatt and Kapoor had tied the knot in April in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding was the subject of much fanfare.

Both of them are Bollywood's top-ranking actors.

Bhatt had made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012. She went on to deliver powerful roles in films like Highway, Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.

The 29-year-old star is now set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Meanwhile, Kapoor has been appearing in films since 2007. He had made his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Among Kapoor's best-known films are Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.