Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic. Bollywood rallies behind her

Actor Alia Bhatt blasted the paparazzi on Tuesday after a photo of hers sitting inside her house was taken and published on a media outlet’s Instagram page. Tagging Mumbai Police on Instagram Stories, the actor re-shared the post, lashing out over the gross violation of privacy.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me,” Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Ranbir Kapoor last November, wrote.

“In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

The photo was deleted after Bhatt called out the media outlet.