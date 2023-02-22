Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic. Bollywood rallies behind her

Alia Bhatt recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a brothel owner in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Actor Alia Bhatt blasted the paparazzi on Tuesday after a photo of hers sitting inside her house was taken and published on a media outlet’s Instagram page. Tagging Mumbai Police on Instagram Stories, the actor re-shared the post, lashing out over the gross violation of privacy.

“Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me,” Bhatt, who welcomed a baby girl with husband Ranbir Kapoor last November, wrote.

“In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.”

The photo was deleted after Bhatt called out the media outlet.

Soon after her post, Bollywood A-listers rallied behind Alia Bhatt, slamming the paparazzi and the media for clicking and publishing the photo of the actor having a private moment.

“There is no justification for this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating. But there has to be a limit,” talk show host and filmmaker Karan Johar said.

Actor Anushka Sharma, who has regularly requested the media not to reveal the face of her daughter Vamika, cited her own experience.

“This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago, we called them out for the same reason. You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful,” Sharma wrote on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor too shared a similar experience.

“Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling safe in her own home, forget if she is a public figure or not for a second” Arjun Kapoor said.

Malaika Arora and Swara Bhasker were among the others who backed Bhatt and slammed the media for invading her privacy.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has spoken about the violation of her privacy.

Last October, cricketer Virat Kohli shared a video showing someone walking in his hotel room in Perth, Australia, during his absence. The clip showed a person checking out Kohli’s room which had had his belongings such as footwear, caps, clothes, cricketing kit and the India jersey.