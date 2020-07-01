App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan among Academy's list of 819 new invitees

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 819 new members to join the Academy's 2020 class

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
No 4 | Alia Bhatt | Follower count: 43.2 Million . (Image: Twitter)
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan are part of a new list of 819 artists invited by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join the organisation.

The Academy which comprises 9,000 members from across the globe, has been consciously trying to expand the diversity of its representation by including more persons of colour and women, over the past few years.

The Oscar organisers took to their official Twitter handle on July 1, to share the list of 819 new invitees to the academy, which will now also include designer Neeta Lulla (Jodha Akbar, Devdas, documentary filmmakers Nishtha Jain (Gulabi GangLakshmi and Me) and Amit Madheshiya (The Hour of Lynching, The Cinema Travellers), writer Sabrina Dhawan (KamineyMonsoon Wedding), casting directors Nandini Shrikent (Gully BoyLife of Pi) and Tess Joesph  (LionThe Namesake), visual effects supervisors Vishal Anand (WarBharat) and Sandeep Kamal (PanipatJal).
The new membership list acknowledges Alia Bhatt’s performance in the films Gully Boy and Raazi, while Hrithik Roshan is commended for his acting in Super 30 and Jodhaa Akbar. Designer Neeta Lulla has been praised for her costume designing for period films Jodhaa Akbar and Devdas.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences #Alia Bhatt #Hrithik Roshan

