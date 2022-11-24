 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alia Bhatt announces name of newborn child

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are overjoyed parents. (Image credit: aliabhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Thursday said she and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, have named their newborn daughter Raha.

Alia took to Instagram to share the update and said it was Ranbir's mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor who had chosen the name for their child.

"The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings..." the "Darlings" star said in a post.

Alia, who gave birth on November 6, also shared the meaning of the name in four languages.

"Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy. In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss," she wrote.

"And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia added.