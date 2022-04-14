English
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - just married. Now the countdown to first pic of newlyweds

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: The actors are officially married!

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST
    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a private ceremony this afternoon (Image: Dharma Productions/YouTube)

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married. The actors tied the knot in a private ceremony this afternoon, as per several news reports.

    The highly-anticipated wedding was shrouded in secrecy, with only close friends and family members in attendance. Paps stationed outside the wedding venue (Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment, Vastu), did managed to photograph the many high-profile guests that were seen arriving for the celebrations today and yesterday. The guest list for the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding included mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, aunt Rima Jain and cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. The bride’s side was represented by parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, siblings Shaheen, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt.

    None of the guests have so far released pictures from inside the wedding - although a photo doing the rounds of the internet claims to be from inside the ceremony. The pic, which features Mahesh Bhatt with Rahul Bhatt, was taken during Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, news agency ANI reported.

    Ranbir and Alia’s security team has said that the newlyweds will pose for the media at 7 pm, news agency PTI reported.

    This was the only piece of information media personnel gathered outside their Bandra home managed to get.

    Mother of the bride Soni Razdan and mother of the groom Neetu Kapoor, who on Wednesday evening confirmed that the wedding would indeed be held on Thursday, were among the first to be photographed entering the apartment building in Bandra this afternoon.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s close friend, director Ayan Mukerji, was also photographed at the venue, as was the bride’s BFF Ankansha Ranjan Kapoor.



    first published: Apr 14, 2022 06:13 pm
