Ali Fazal: I am greedy about wanting to be part of really cool narratives coming out of India

Ali Fazal is one among an elite list of Indian actors successfully straddling careers in India and abroad. Largely associated with comedies and crime dramas from Fukrey to Mirzapur in India, 36-year-old Fazal’s international career includes movies with top stars including Vin Diesel (Furious 7), Dame Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile) and most recently Scottish action star Gerard Butler. In director Ric Roman Waugh’s action-drama Kandahar (Prime Video India), Fazal plays antagonist Kahil opposite Butler’s CIA covert operative, Tom.

While fans of Fukrey might be disappointed that Fazal does not return as Zafar in the upcoming third part, they are eagerly awaiting the third season of gang-land drama Mirzapur in which Fazal plays the lumbering Guddu Pandit. Excerpts from a chat with Fazal:

You have worked with a couple of Hollywood’s biggest action stars and yet in India you are most closely associated with crime dramas and comedy.

It’s a bit ironic that the things that I end up doing there are not the things that I'm seen to do here. But interesting stuff is happening here too. I'm rather selective now because of time constraints, but also because, I guess, I've tasted blood. Now I want to be part of stories that can be told globally. That doesn't mean they are indies. Our commercial films are often very good films with good stories.

There are great stories coming out of India and that's one of the reasons why I haven't shifted base. It's been the big, looming question and a proposition from my management from all across the globe, but I keep finding reasons to stay back and tell our stories too. I think it's a great spot, a crossroads of sorts, in terms of cinema across the globe. We don't know what's working. The world has gotten smaller. You get to share notes on the same platform with the best of the best, and a lot of people are getting chances to experiment again.

What would you say is the essence of Kandahar?

Kandahar has an anti-war quality that it's trying to tell through this narrative, but when you see the narrative, it has guns blazing. One of the best anti-war films I've ever seen is All Quiet on the Western Front on Netflix. You can't watch it, but you have to. You must. And then you realize that what it's talking about is heartbreaking. My character in Kandahar is aware of the futility of war. Having known that this is the business of war and being in the middle of it as a hardcore, ruthless killer, executing a job, but he’s also far above this, because he gets it. He is fatigued and sad. He’s probably seen tons of these – caught up in a business of ideologies. People come in and preach their stuff. Civilians die, civilians suffer. That's geopolitics.

You went through an interview process before landing this role. What was that like?

It was a scheduled introductory call of about 15 minutes with my director and I thought it was going to lead to me reading a scene with him, or auditioning. But Ric Roman Waugh just spoke to me and apparently that was my audition. We spoke about everything. And that's when I realized he was trying to go deep into who I am, where I come from, how I see that world, my knowledge on current affairs, where I stand. He then started writing that into the part. I was surprised that somebody used that, and I suppose the part evolved through that. This was during the pandemic, and the film had gotten pushed by almost 10 months. So, we kept talking, the character kept evolving. The scenes went back and forth. It was interesting team effort.

You mentioned that your team has been suggesting that you should maybe think of moving West. They think you should focus on building your brand internationally?

Yes. They feel that I can get much more work when I'm based in the West because a lot of productions now prefer hiring locally. Its logistics but also because they feel I can really do a deep dive there. While it is very tempting, more tempting for me is to be a part of everything. I’ve got one life and I am greedy about wanting to be part of really cool narratives here, in my mother tongue, in the stories I've known. I want to be proud of the stories that come out of here and that's one of the reasons why we started our production company Pushing Buttons Studios – to be able to evolve and reinvent stories that we want to tell and to work with some interesting and new filmmakers, musicians, artists, actors, producers, to serve as a sort of a catalyst and pathway.

Are there particular kinds of projects you and Richa Chadha are particularly interested in as producers?

The idea was to be catalysts. To fall out of line, not fall in line. I suppose we want to marry cinema all across everywhere because, at the end of the day, we definitely want to tell stories that can be grasped at the other end of the world, rather than just being sort of holed up in one bubble.

We've got about six to seven projects on our slate, of which two are production. Our first production is an Indo-French film production called Girls Will Be Girls which is directed by Shuchi Talati. She's based out of New York. We got some grants on a script stage from France and once the film was made, we had immense support from the French government and did our post production there.

Then with the help of the Berlinale Festival, we pioneered a programme called the Undercurrent Programme for women gaffers in India. We trained 11 girls from all over India who, I'm proud to say, are all working on different sets now. Some of them were on my Mirzapur set as well which made me feel like a proud parent.

What about your personal acting projects?

There are interesting things happening. Kandahar is out. Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Khufiya should be out soon. I'm starting Anurag Basu’s Metro with Fatima Sana Sheikh. We are dubbing Mirzapur 3, which hopefully will be out by the end of the year. I’ve done a very cool indie film called Afghan Dreamers directed by Oscar-winner Bill Guttentag. It's the true story of the first women's robotics team in Afghanistan that actually went on to win the World Championships. The whole motive was to get these girls out of Taliban rule but they ended up winning the World Championships and now they're all safe in different parts of the world. I have a special, interesting part in that.

You have done streaming shows, films and are producing. What about returning to the stage which ignited your passion for acting?

I have a very exciting announcement for that actually, which I can hopefully share in the coming weeks. All I can say is that it is something international. In terms of the kind of work I would like to do, I want to be a part of dramas and romantic films but the right people have to think about it. As much as I want to, I can’t tailor everything. We are producing, we are writing. There's a very cool film that I'm writing for myself. But things that I want to really act in, a team has to think that up and think of me in it.

There has been a long gap between the last season of Mirzapur and the upcoming season. How do you tap back into a character after a long break?

The way this particular story has been going forward, it was very hard to tap right back. For instance, season two, for me, was a very understated, underplayed performance, which people were not very sure about because they were used to the season one version of Guddu. This time around it was a little hard. But with a show, every season becomes part of your memory and, weirdly, that becomes method, though I am not a method actor. Then the hard work is how to join these graphs, how to bring them all in sync. For me, the costume, getting into the look - that’s the switch.

It has also been a decade since Fukrey, which is also seeing a part three, which you are not part of.

I'm not part of three, sadly, but there are very few films you carry with you and Fukrey is one of them. Every film you do, you are great friends with co-actors for two months while shooting but then you move on. But with Fukrey, we have stayed bonded somehow. We still land up at Pulkit’s (Samrat) house or meet at my place and chill. One of them (Richa Chadha) I married, so yeah, I wouldn't complain.