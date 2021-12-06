MARKET NEWS

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account days after big interview post film set shooting

In his first major interview since the tragedy in October, Alec Baldwin said he has "no idea" how a live round had gotten onto the set of "Rust".

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
Alec Baldwin said he has

Alec Baldwin said he has "no idea" how a live round had gotten onto the film set.

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has deleted one of this Twitter accounts days after he said in an interview that he did not pull the trigger of the gun he was holding that killed a cinematographer on the movie set of "Rust."

The account, @alecbaldwin, has been deleted. His other account, @AlecBaldwln____, remains active.

In his first major interview since the tragedy in October, Baldwin also said he has "no idea" how a live round had gotten onto the set of the low-budget Western in New Mexico.

"The trigger wasn't pulled -- I didn't pull the trigger," he said in the interview aired on ABC on Thursday.

"No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never."

Baldwin did not elaborate on how the weapon had gone off.

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is. But I know it's not me," he said.

"I mean, I honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself," he said in the interview broadcast Thursday.

Alec Baldwin, also a producer on "Rust," was rehearsing a scene in which his character brandishes a Colt .45 when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

The weapon was meant to contain dummy - or fake - rounds, and Baldwin was asked in the interview how a real bullet had ended up within the firearm.

Prosecutors have refused to rule out criminal charges against anyone involved with "Rust," including Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Gutierrez-Reed has also said she has "no idea" why live rounds were present.

Last Tuesday, investigators said Seth Kenney -- an Arizona weapon rental supplier -- may have supplied "reloaded ammunition" that matched the cartridge suspected to have contained the live round that killed Hutchins.

"Reloaded ammunition" refers to rounds that are assembled from component parts, not manufactured as complete live rounds.
Tags: #Alec Baldwin #Halyna Hutchins #Rust
first published: Dec 6, 2021 03:06 pm

