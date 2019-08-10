Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is heating well for its Independence Day release

The countdown has begun. In five days from now, Mission Mangal would be arriving at the big screen. So far, the film has hit all the right notes when it comes to getting the buzz, hype and overall visibility right.

Whether it was an impressive star cast with Akshay Kumar at the forefront, the core theme which was about space exploration, the first promo which set the stage right or an all around the air of positivity which ensured that the film was being spoken about for all the right reasons.

However, what has further done the trick is the second promo of the film, which has turned out to be a masterstroke no less. Traditionally it has been seen that when a second promo comes out, the results aren't always impressive.

However, in case of Mission Mangal, the interest level amongst the audiences has only enhanced as the promo comes with a right mix of drama and humour, something which has always been a hallmark of films coming from the house of Balki.

One could well have expected Mission Mangal to be a heavy-duty film with a focus on technical know-how. However, with Vidya Balan's 'home science' inspired recipes coming into play for a project that costs hundreds of crores, Mission Mangal has instead turned out to be a slice of life affair that has managed to connect with the Indian middle class as well.

To begin with, this Jagan Shakti directed film may have been aiming mainly for the multiplex audiences. However, the recent promos have shown that Mission Mangal has potential to actually penetrate into the interiors as well, hence emerging as a wholesome entertainer in the offering for a much wider segment of audiences.

What further works in favour of the film is that it would arrive red hot on release with only Batla House to contend with, which has its own set of audiences. All other films in the theatres would have pretty much consumed their run, hence allowing a major share of screens to the disposal of Mission Mangal.

The film's promotional campaign has so far also done well to focus on the leading ladies of the film. While Vidya Balan seems to be enjoying the biggest share amongst all, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha are visible as well.

As for Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, one expects them to be noticed in a much bigger way once the film is out. Not to forget Sharman Joshi who is always the one to rely upon.

No wonder, for Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal - which is a multi-starrer in its own right - is turning out to be one major biggie, being backed by Fox Star Studios. Yes, he is indeed leading the show and would be the face of the film when it comes to pulling in the audiences.