Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House are big winners, head towards combined total of Rs 300 crore

Last time there was big moolah rolling even after a big clash, it was 2015. While Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's Bajirao Mastani was being seen as an underdog in front of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Dilwale, it ended up netting more moolah and emerged as a superhit. That said, big money came for both the films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period action drama bringing in Rs 188 crore and Rohit Shetty's 'masala' flick, albeit scoring much lesser than expected, scoring Rs 148 crore.

Combined total of both the films? Rs 336 crore!

While that record still stays when it comes to the clash of the titans, the second best has just been scored by Mission Mangal and Batla House, both of which released together on Independence Day. Yet again, Akshay Kumar's sci-fi family entertainer was being looked at as a complete entertainer while John Abraham's cop drama was tagged as the one for the niche audiences.

However, as has turned out, both the films have done quite well at the box office and even exceeded expectations. After being in theaters for two weeks, while Mission Mangal has accumulated over Rs 178 crore, Batla House has done almost half the business with around Rs 92 crore in its kitty. Both films have been accepted well by the audiences and as a result multiplexes and single screens across A, B and C centers while catering to mass as well as class 'junta' have seen more than satisfactory business at the box office.

While combined collections of both the films stand at Rs 270 crore, it is the march towards the 300 crores milestone which would be most exciting from this point on. Saaho has seen a massive release already, which means a large chunk of screens has gone to the Prabhas starrer. Both Mission Mangal and Batla House have to make do with what's available for them. Moreover, it is a given that the weekend to come would belong to Saaho due to curiosity surrounding it. However from Monday onwards it would be the content that would do the talking.

For industry's sake, one just hopes that Saaho does turn out to be a massive entertainer so that audiences continue to step into theaters, as they have done for most part of 2019 already. However, if that (unfortunately) doesn't turn out to be the case, there is alternative entertainment available in the form of Mission Mangal and Batla House, both of which have already established themselves as the well received films.