Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb title changed to Laxmii after Karni Sena sends legal notice

The title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has been changed to Laxmii following objections raised by a Hindu fringe group. As per media reports, the filmmakers were sent a legal notice by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who found the title of the Akshay Kumar movie objectionable and derogatory towards Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

Film critic Taran Adarsh broke the news of Laxmmi Bomb title change on Twitter and wrote:

The horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani was directed by Raghava Lawrence and is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

In the film, which is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a man who has been possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman.