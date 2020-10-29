172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|akshay-kumars-laxmmi-bomb-title-changed-to-laxmii-after-karni-sena-sends-legal-notice-6037001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb title changed to Laxmii after Karni Sena sends legal notice

The makers of the film Laxmmi Bomb were sent a legal notice by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who found the title of the Akshay Kumar movie objectionable and derogatory towards Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

Moneycontrol News

The title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb has been changed to Laxmii following objections raised by a Hindu fringe group. As per media reports, the filmmakers were sent a legal notice by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, who found the title of the Akshay Kumar movie objectionable and derogatory towards Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

Film critic Taran Adarsh broke the news of Laxmmi Bomb title change on Twitter and wrote:

The horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani was directed by Raghava Lawrence and is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.

In the film, which is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a man who has been possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman.

After Laxmmi Bomb’s trailer was released on October 9, some sections of Hindu hardliners had criticised the content heavily for allegedly promoting love jihad as the name of male actor is Muslim while the actress is Hindu. The Hindu Sena had even written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding appropriate action be taken against the team involved in the making of the film. Vishnu Gupta, the National President of the Hindu Sena, had said that the film makes a mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi’s name and hurts Hindu sentiments.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #Akshay Kumar #bollywood movie #Karni Sena #Laxmmi Bomb

